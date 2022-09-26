Wayne Boy Scouts troop has $6,000 of camping equipment stolen

A Metro Detroit scout troop is asking for help after much of their vital equipment is stolen.

Leaders of Troop 735 in Wayne say someone stole all of its camping gear, valued at about $6,000. The discovery was made on Sunday.

Missing from the troop's trailer were several tents and much of its cooking equipment, including dutch ovens - and pressure cookers.



Wayne police are on the case, but the troop has a GoFundMe set up to raise money to replace some of the stolen items.

CLICK HERE to learn more and donate.



