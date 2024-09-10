Wayne County Criminal Justice Center's problems adding up, attorney says

For one week, the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center has been open in the City of Detroit – after a lengthy process that involved the partial construction of one facility and then a completely new one.

But one defense attorney says there are a number of complaints in the jail – including flooding and fights.

In 2011, construction on a new jail started near the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. But a few years later, construction on a partially built jail was halted and slapped with the "jail fail" nickname because it went way over budget and lawsuits ensued.

A new plan materialized and now the Criminal Justice Center is a reality and opened to the public last week.

Defense attorney Brian Brown says the transition has been a major headache for inmates and attorneys.

"It’s a frustration across the board. I’ve heard from multiple attorneys who have all experienced the same type of activity here," Brown said.

The biggest issue for Brown is the waiting time to see his clients. At the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, there were multiple meeting rooms on every floor. But this building only has five rooms and he says he's waited up to three hours just to get in.

"That means it’s a first come, first serve basis, you have to sit in line and wait for other attorneys to visit with their clients. And it basically kinda denies our clients the right to counsel because we’re not able to have access to our clients when we need to," he said.

Brown said it's not just a lack of rooms, but a lack of staffing and inmates are already upset with the transition.

Inmates reportedly broke fire sprinklers in protest of the conditions – and flooded the cell.

"I had a client actually have to be moved down to another cell because he was on a floor that was flooded and still hasn’t received his property from the move from Wayne County Jail, he’s frustrated he didn’t have his papers in a timely fashion or his property," Brown said.

In a statement,Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said in a statement they're working on the problems.

"We understand there are kinks that need to be worked out and our team, in partnership with the other stakeholders, are up to the task. As we look 6 months to a year from now, we look forward to sharing the stories of how citizens are experiencing an even greater level of service than what they already are," he said.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans also issued a statement, saying it will take time to adjust.

"Getting acclimated to a new and complex facility requires time and the continued hard work of all our employees, and we will make any adjustments necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of those who work at and populate the CJC."