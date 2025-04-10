Wayne County discusses better transportation after new law was amended

The Brief Wayne County voters have a say in public transportation thanks to lawmakers. The Regional Transit Authority is set to expand regional transit. Details on mileages and referenda language come 2026 are still being worked out.



Communities in Wayne County will have a say about their public transportation the next time they vote at the ballot box.

What they're saying:

Lawmakers have amended the law that allows communities to opt out of regional transit, meaning they can finally put a county-wide transit proposal on the ballot.

Voters will have the final say in 2026.

Better public transportation was the big talk in Wayne County, as they work on a regional transit plan with all 43 communities within its borders.

Local perspective:

Megan Owens, the executive director of Transportation Riders United (TRU) which is a public transit advocacy nonprofit, is excited that changes to state law mean every community in Wayne County will vote on transit mileages.

Several have opted out of the smart bus system.

"Our lives are regional, our lives don’t stop at our town's borders, but in the past, each town supervisor got the chance to choose whether to put transit on the ballot," she said.

For people living in the county who can’t afford a car… or simply don’t want a car… this can be a game changer on the independence and mobility front. The key is collaboration.



Speaking of collaboration, the Regional Transit Authority is set to expand regional transit.



"A lot of collaboration has already happened," said Exec. Dir Ben Stupka. "We’re working with the county and helping bring some planning ideas together."

What's next:

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says he thinks this is the first time probably in Wayne County’s history that every community, regardless of size, will have a seat at the table on the transit plan.

Details on mileages and referenda language come 2026 are still being worked out.