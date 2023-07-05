Wayne County drops all charges against vision specialist accused of sexual assaulting kids

The Wayne County Prosecutor has dropped all charges against a former teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over several years in Garden City and Westland.

According to the prosecutor's office, all charges against James Baird have been dismissed, five months after he was initially charged with several sexual assaults of children.

Authorities had claimed Baird sexually a 10-year-old, 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old. Baird was charged on Feb. 1, 2023. Over the course of the past five months, the prosecutor's office said it received more information about the cases. As a result of the investigation, it led to the prosecutor asking the court to dismiss all charges, which was granted on June 28.

"Additional investigation that we requested from the Garden City Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case. We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

No other details about the charges being dismissed was released.