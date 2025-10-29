Wayne County Elections 2025: Proposals on the Nov. 4 ballot

The Brief Wayne County voters are mainly deciding on school millage proposals on Nov. 4. Seven different communities will be casting votes on school millages. In Dearborn Heights a building and site sinking fund is on the ballot, which is a separate fund for major district improvements in a pay as you go format.



In Wayne County seven school districts are proposing millages including a pair that straddle neighboring counties.

Clarenceville overlaps into Oakland County, while the Van Buren Township district includes Washtenaw County.

In Ecorse there is a double vote for the school district with an additional operating proposal.

Below is the list of proposals on the ballot in Wayne County:

Grosse Pointe Woods

City Charter Amendment

The proposed amendment will change the title of City Administrator to City Manager throughout the City Charter.

School Fund Proposals

Clarenceville Schools

Millage proposal

The Clarenceville district includes part of Livonia, and Farmington Hills straddling the Wayne and Oakland counties border.

This millage will allow the school district to levy up to 18.0000 mills on all property except Homestead property and other property exempt by law as required for the school district to continue to receive its full per pupil foundation allowance.

The millage will be increased to 19.0000 mills ($19.00 on each $1,000 of taxable value) for 10 years to 2035.

The mileage would be for building and remodeling school and athletic facilities with the total cost not to exceed $29, 250,000.00

Dearborn Heights

School District No. 7 Proposal

Building and site sinking fund renewal proposal

The proposal would levy 4.6682 mills ($4.6682 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, being the years 2026 to 2035.

The funds would renew the millage last approved in 2016, expiring with the 2025 levy for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund millage, for improvements and repairs.

A building and site sinking fund is an extra account for future projects or repairs which is a "pay as you go" that avoids borrowing large amounts and incurring interest.

Ecorse

Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

The proposal is to levy up to 17.3135 mills for operating purposes for 10 years. The 17.3135 renews the mills previously approved, which expires with the 2025 levy.

The vote is for the amount of 17.3135 mills ($17.3135 on each $1,000 of taxable value), for 10 years, from 2026 through 2035, inclusive, for operating purposes.

The estimated amount of revenue the district will collect in 2026 if the millage is authorized and levied will be $1,316,825.

Additional Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal is to levy up to 0.6865 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. It would restore the amount previously approved and reduced by operation of the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution.

The amount of revenue that Ecorse Public Schools will collect in the year 2026 if the millage is approved will be $52,214.

Grosse Pointe

Public Schools Proposal Bond Proposal

The proposal, not to exceed $120 million, and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of school buildings and athletic facilities.

The annual debt millage proposed is estimated to remain at or below 3.14 mills which is an estimated mill increase from 2024.

The estimated millage to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 0.70 mills ($0.70 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage required to retire each series of the bonds is 1.63 mills annually ($1.63 per $1,000 of taxable value).

The bonds may be issued in multiple series. The maximum length for each series of bonds is up to 20 years.

Riverview

Community Schools Proposal Operating Millage

This would allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

The amount of taxes assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in the school district, increased by 4.1940 mills ($4.1940 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for 11 years, to 2036, for operating purposes. The revenue estimated if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is $348,618.

Van Buren

Public Schools Proposal Public Schools Bond

The school district, which straddles both Wayne and Washtenaw counties, borrow the sum of $77 million for the purpose of building school buildings and facilities..

The estimated millage levied in 2026 is 0.38 mill ($0.38 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0- mill net increase over the prior year's levy.

The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, is 30 years.

The estimated simple average annual millage needed to retire this bond debt is 1.32 mills ($1.32 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $65,875,000.

For more information:

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Clerk.




