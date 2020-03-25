Wayne County extends paid furlough for non-essential employees

In alignment with the governor’s stay at home order, Wayne County has extended paid furlough for non-essential employees through April 13.

“Extending the paid furlough will help relieve the mental and financial stress on our employees during these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Employees essential to combatting COVID-19 will continue to report. Other employees who are able to work from home are doing so to keep County operations running as smoothly as possible.”

Non-essential employees were initially put on a two-week paid furlough from March 16-29 in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Wayne County has about 3,500 full-time employees, including public health professionals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and sheriff’s deputies in jails.

Employees considered essential are still reporting to work. The county can also still recall employees during furlough to maintain essential functions.