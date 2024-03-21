Wayne County given key to new criminal justice complex

article

Wayne County now has complete control over the newly constructed Criminal Justice Center (CJC) that was completed by Bedrock Detroit.

"The center will house a criminal courthouse, adult, and juvenile detention facilities, more than 1,400 office spaces for various criminal justice departments and agencies, and a central utility plant, consolidating several existing facilities into a single and integrated hub," according to a news release from Wayne County.

Located on East Warren Avenue off I-75 Service Drive in Detroit, the 11-acre, five-building facility is set to enhance numerous judicial procedures and provide advanced solutions like "video arraignments, visitations, and remote hearings" through its comprehensive IT system, the county said.

"As we take possession of the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, we're not just opening a facility, we're ushering in a new era for our justice system," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in the release. "This center symbolizes our dedication to turning challenges into opportunities and our relentless pursuit of excellence for the benefit of every resident in Wayne County."

Bedrock Detroit handed over the facility on March 18, giving Wayne County 180 days to move in. Jail Divisions one and two, the Juvenile Detention Facility, and Frank Murphy Hall of Justice will be vacated and given to Bedrock as part of the development agreement made in July 2018, according to the release.

"For too long, we have administered criminal justice in old, outmoded facilities. Now, Wayne County will lead the state and the nation in providing modern, state-of-the-art facilities," said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell.

Wayne County officials are still discussing financial issues with Bed Rock "such as environmental costs and other matters," the county stated. "The parties hope to resolve these issues by May 2024."