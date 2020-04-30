Wayne County is laying off 227 employees due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

Wayne County will lay off or furlough 227 employees and leave 606 open positions unfilled, it announced Thursday.

The county expects the moves to save $30.3 million and was approved by County Commission following negotiations with employee bargaining units.

“This is a difficult but necessary step to help balance the county’s budget in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in a release. “I thank Commission Chairwoman Bell and her fellow commissioners for ratifying my administration’s recommendations to reduce costs during this emergency.”

Unpaid furloughed will last at least 90 days, but can be extended to 150 days if required by the ongoing pandemic.

All but one county union agreed to furloughs as an alternative to layoffs, which allow furloughed employees to retain benefits like health insurance.

“I also want to thank the members of local unions for working with the County and agreeing to participate in unpaid furloughs for some of their members,” said Evans. “I also want to express my disappointment that our largest union did not accept unpaid furloughs instead of layoffs as we all work to balance the County’s budget during this public health emergency.”

Staff reductions follow a spending and salary freeze ordered by Evans on Monday.

The county said that initial projections show a revenue loss of $152 million over the second half of the county's current 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Advertisement

Under the order, all overtime, travel, operating services, supplies, professional services, other charges, acquisitions, major repairs, subscriptions, memberships, equipment and capital purchases, and other expenditures shall require special approval by an Executive Review Committee.

Evans said in the release that the staff reductions were necessary to address the deficit.

“I am cognizant of the hardship this decision creates for our employees who are most affected,” said Evans. “We have taken steps to ensure continued health benefits with no immediate cost to furloughed employees, and the county will process unemployment applications for furloughed employees, which we hope will make this transition a little easier.”

Evans said his administration working with other Wayne County officials on an updated two-year budget forecast that assesses every fund and department as well as evaluated potential investment losses in pension and other post-employment benefit plans.