Wayne County Jail demolition underway: Officials tout Detroit economic growth

The demolition of the old Wayne County Jail site began in the fall and continues on into the new year.

FOX 2 went downtown to check on the progress and see what people think of the changes expected to come, and what Bedrock has already said.

Bedrock, the real estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Holdings, announced plans to redevelop the site of the Wayne County Jail complex a year prior. The proposal calls for a 14-acre tract focused on life sciences, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Bedrock released renderings of the planned development, starting with a Life Science Innovation Building. The Detroit Regional Chamber said at the time that planned tenants and partners include BAMF Health, Michigan Innovation Headquarters, Wayne State University, and other education and entrepreneurship organizations.

Bedrock and its partners describe the project as one designed to connect Detroiters to high-growth industries through research, medical innovation, startup incubation, and academic partnerships, while also acknowledging the site’s historical significance near the former Black Bottom neighborhood.