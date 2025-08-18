Wayne County landfill seeks 5 million cubic yard expansion

The Brief A western Wayne County landfill is seeking a license to expand capacity at the dumping ground. The request would increase the amount of garbage that can be stored at the Van Buren Towship site by 5 million cubic yards. The site was the source of community pushback after a request to dump nuclear waste was made in 2024.



A landfill in western Wayne County that's already made headlines this year after a proposal to store radioactive waste at the dump garnered community pushback, wants to increase its capacity.

Wayne Disposal Inc.'s request to increase how much waste it can hold is currently before the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy.

Big picture view:

The state is currently accepting public comments about the proposal to increase the waste capacity at a landfill in Van Buren Township.

The license renewal and expansion request comes from Wayne Disposal Inc., which is seeking to increase the landfill capacity by 5 million cubic yards, going from 22 million to 27 million.

According to EGLE, the waste capacity request would allow anything stored at the site to go as high as 230 feet.

While the site is licensed to store a variety of contaminants, one piece includes hazardous nuclear waste - including the radioactive dirt that was almost brought to the community last year.

What they're saying:

Protesters were out in force Monday during a press conference convened by public leaders who were leading the charge against expanding the landfill.

As pickets held signs that read "Stop Waste Disposal" and "Our community is not a nuclear dump site," both state and congressional leaders made their own voices heard.

That includes U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who dropped an F-bomb while speaking to a crowd at a Belleville library.

"I'm just so frustrated. F stands for frustration," she said after the meeting.

A state Senator also made an appearance on Monday, aligning with the protesters.

"What EGLE is telling us is that they need additional regulation through the law. So that’s what we’re working on right now," said Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton.

The other side:

FOX 2 got a statement from EGLE about the permitting process.

They said EGLE is legally obligated to issue a permit if the application meets the requirements that are set forth by the law.

"While we weren’t invited to today’s press conference, we recognize that some are dissatisfied with the current process, including members of the Legislature. EGLE has worked with legislators to provide technical expertise on proposed statutory changes as well as explore alternative proposals. If lawmakers believe the permitting process should be changed, EGLE is prepared to continue to engage in that discussion; however, the responsibility for making changes ultimately rests with the Legislature."