Wayne County man gets 15 years after asking undercover agent to perform sex act on child, record video

A Wayne County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after authorities said he tried to get what he believed was a parent to send a video of them performing a sex act on a child.

According to federal authorities, Collin Valenti asked an undercover federal agent to create child pornography. Specifically, authorities said he asked someone he believed to be a parent of a child to perform a sex act on the child, record a video, and send it to him.

Valenti, from Garden City, pleaded guilty to asking a person who he believed was a parent of a young child to create and send a video of the parent performing a sex act on their child. In reality, that ‘parent’ was an undercover agent.

He also admitted to asking people he believed to be parents of children to send sexually explicit images of minors around 50 other times.

"This offender requested that another individual create a horrific image of sexual abuse. We can only be thankful that he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer and not another abuser so that he could not cause harm to another minor. This office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as they proactively work to find and stop those who seek to exploit and abuse children." U.S. Attorney Ison stated.

Valenti also pretended to be a teenage girl online to get sexually explicit pictures of a minor teenage boy.

The 25-year-old was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in a federal prison.