Wayne County pandemic aid gives special focus to minority and female owned businesses

Wayne County is coming to the aid of some small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

"To be awarded this grant has changed the trajectory of our business," said Kisha Quinn.

Quinn's Warehouse Pilates in Northville is a great example of Wayne County businesses was helped by the county's distribution of $70 million in small business grants and loans for Covid relief.



"We went from barely making it to now we at least see a light at the end of the tunnel," Quinn said.

A significant amount of money helping historically marginalized communities. Of more than 4,800 grants, more than 2,500 went to minority-owned businesses, 1,946 to female-owned businesses, and 137 to businesses owned by military veterans.

FOX 2: "What do you think about those figures that seem to signify there is a great deal of equity in the way these grants and loans have been doled out? "

"If I'm being honest the answer is, it's about time," Quinn said.

Kisha Quinn, co-owner Warehouse Pilates

The bulk of the money - $51.5 million was distributed through the Wayne County Back To Work program.

Another $14.8 million made its way to small businesses through restart programs administered through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Half of that money went to Detroit businesses.

"I was very happy to receive this grant," Quinn said. "I wasn't expecting it. Any grant that we were able to apply for, we were turned down. To receive this, it has been a godsend."

Grants were available during the current year to businesses with fewer than 50 employees and loans to those with fewer than 100 employees. The Wayne County Commission offered another $4.4 million in loans through a partnership with TCF Bank.