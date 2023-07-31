Wayne County Parks 26th annual Jazz on the River features icon Stanley Clarke

article

Get ready for some jazz!

The 26th Annual Jazz on the River festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Elizabeth Park in Trenton.

The festival will feature a lineup of nationally recognized jazz musicians, including Stanley Clarke, a five-time Grammy winner. Other performers include Jeff Lorber and Everette Harp, Peter White, and Alexander Zonjic with special guests Wendy Moten and James Lloyd. The weekend also includes performances by Lin Rountree, Angela Davis, Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band, and Penny Wells.

The event is free to the public; however, there is a $5 cash parking fee.

The park will be open to the public on both days beginning at 10 a.m., and will close after the final performance.

Elizabeth Park is located at 4461 Elizabeth Drive, Trenton, Michigan 48183. It is east of I-75 and south of West Road in Trenton. Take I-75 South to the West Road exit and follow West Road east to Jefferson. Take Jefferson south into the park

The complete two-day line-up of music follows:

Saturday, Aug. 5:

2:00 p.m. Penny Wells

3:30 p.m. Lin Rountree

5:00 p.m. Alexander Zonjic with special guests

Wendy Moten and James Lloyd

7 p.m. Stanley Clarke

Sunday, Aug. 6:

2:00 p.m. – Angela Davis.

3:30 p.m. – Larry Lee and The Back in the Day Band

5 p.m - Jeff Lorber and Everette Harp

7 p.m. Peter White

For information call 734-261-1990 or go to www.zonjic.com or www.waynecounty.com.