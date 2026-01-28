Wayne County plow truck knocks down several mailboxes, neighborhoods frustrated

The Brief A Livonia community is frustrated over snow plows destroying their mail boxes. A snow plow knocked down at least nine mailboxes along that stretch of road.



With so much snow over the last few weeks, the sight of a snow plow on your street can feel like a blessing.

But some neighbors in Livonia on Wednesday night are wishing that the snow plow had plowed a little less, specifically, that it hadn’t plowed down their mailboxes.

They were so frustrated, they called FOX 2.

Big picture view:

Along Farmington Road, between 7 and 8 Mile Roads, several mailboxes are currently propped up by the familiar orange-and-white construction barrels. The Wayne County Department of Public Services says that’s a temporary fix.

A snow plow knocked down at least nine mailboxes along that stretch of road. AJ says they knew immediately they were one of the victims again.

"I said, ‘Oh my God.’ They literally took out nearly every mailbox on this block this time," AJ said.

AJ says the last time this happened, they contacted police, who referred them to Wayne County — the agency responsible for snow removal on major roadways in Livonia. The cost of replacing the mailbox is also a concern.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Wayne County Department of Public Services said:

"Our top priority during dangerous snow and ice events is to ensure that roads are cleared quickly and safely for all residents. In that process, occasional damage to mailboxes can occur — especially those closest to main county roads. We strive to address these concerns promptly and have already made the necessary repairs. We encourage residents to report issues to 888-ROAD-CREW so we can respond in a timely manner."

In the meantime, AJ wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"Whoever the driver was, what were you thinking? How do you hit all those mailboxes and not realize it, and not make some kind of adjustment?" AJ said.

Why does this keep happening?:

A county spokesperson tells FOX 2 the department will review the route, identify who was driving, and determine how fast the plow was traveling. However, officials say mailboxes located along major roads are always at risk during snow removal.

Bottom line, a county team will review procedures to see what changes, if any, can be made.