Wayne County Public Health launches COVID-19 Dashboard

The Wayne County Public Health Division has launched a new online dashboard to provide COVID-19 case count data.

Data will be updated daily at 5 p.m. with information available from the Wayne County Public Health Division. The dashboard is available HERE: https://bit.ly/2UGJXe4

The dashboard excludes COVID-19 cases from the City of Detroit, because the city manages its own data through the Detroit Health Department.

It will provide users with the following information:

County Map

Color coded map with individual municipality case count

Color coded map with individual municipality death count



Case Count

Total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wayne County

Total new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wayne County within the previous 24 hours (Graph)



Death Count

Total cumulative confirmed COVID-19-related deaths for Wayne County

Total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths for Wayne County within the previous 24 hours (Graph)



Demographic Charts

Total Cases by age in Wayne County

Total Cases by gender in Wayne County

Total Death by age in Wayne County

Total Death by gender in Wayne County