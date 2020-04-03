Wayne County Public Health launches COVID-19 Dashboard
The Wayne County Public Health Division has launched a new online dashboard to provide COVID-19 case count data.
Data will be updated daily at 5 p.m. with information available from the Wayne County Public Health Division. The dashboard is available HERE: https://bit.ly/2UGJXe4
The dashboard excludes COVID-19 cases from the City of Detroit, because the city manages its own data through the Detroit Health Department.
It will provide users with the following information:
County Map
Color coded map with individual municipality case count
Color coded map with individual municipality death count
Case Count
Total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wayne County
Total new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wayne County within the previous 24 hours (Graph)
Death Count
Total cumulative confirmed COVID-19-related deaths for Wayne County
Total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths for Wayne County within the previous 24 hours (Graph)
Demographic Charts
Total Cases by age in Wayne County
Total Cases by gender in Wayne County
Total Death by age in Wayne County
Total Death by gender in Wayne County