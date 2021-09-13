Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy shot at on city's east side (update)

A Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy was shot at during an investigation in Detroit Monday but uninjured.

The incident happened in the area of Chalmers and Glenfield on the city's east side.

It is unclear if the suspect or suspects are in custody or being sought.

Producer note: An earlier version of this story stated the deputy was wounded based on the information given to our staff at the time. This was incorrect.

