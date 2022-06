Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant's teen daughter found safe

article

The missing 17-year-old daughter of a Wayne County Sheriff's Office sergeant was found safe Thursday afternoon.

Gabrielle Greene was found at about 3 p.m. today after she had been missing since June 24.

Her father, Sgt. Stephen Greene had asked for the public's help in locating her, and was concerned she may have been in crisis.

