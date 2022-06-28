Police seek missing teen girl last seen leaving Shelby Township mobile home park with unknown person

article

A teen girl is missing after leaving a Shelby Township mobile home park Monday afternoon.

Emily Paige Divita, 17, was last seen being picked up by an unknown person in a blue Ford Taurus near the clubhouse of Shelby West. The mobile home park is near 22 Mile Road and M-53.

She also goes by Emily King. Police said she has a learning disability.

Divita has blue eyes and reddish brown hair. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-731-2121.