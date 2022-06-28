Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant searching for missing daughter

article

Sgt. Stephen Greene from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in the search for his daughter Gabrielle Greene.

Gabi, 17, has been missing since Friday, June 24. Sgt. Greene said she is a 3.8 GPA student at Rochester High School, but has unfortunately fallen into the wrong crowd.

She is in crisis and needs to be treated, said WCSO.

Gabi was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and gym shoes. She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248)537-3530.

Sgt. Greene can be reached at (313)643-2026.

