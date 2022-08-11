Wayne County woman wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize

When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million.

"I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.

"When a pop-up came up showing $1 million, all I could think was: ‘That is way too many zeros to be $1,000!’ I started freaking out when I realized how much I’d won."

The winning ticket was bought online.

Lawson plans to buy a house then save the rest.