Wayne County woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery crossword scratch-off ticket

A Wayne County woman won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous bought the Cashword Times 5 instant game at Beverage Express at 1637 West Road in Trenton.

"I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games," she said. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount. When the $300,000 came up on the screen with confetti, I called my family and friends to tell them the good news!"

She plans to pay bills, take a vacation, and then save the rest.