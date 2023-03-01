Wayne County woman wins $403,618 from Michigan Lottery second chance drawing after forgetting she entered

A Wayne County woman had forgotten about the entries she earned in a Michigan Lottery second chance drawing until she won $403,618.

"I logged in to my account and made a deposit to buy some Mega Millions tickets," said the 61-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I had some money left over, so I gave the Monthly Jackpot game a try."

She was selected in a random drawing Feb. 8.

"As time went by, I had forgotten about playing the game and earning entries, and then I got the email saying I had won a progressive jackpot. I checked my Lottery account and chatted with a customer service agent who instructed me to call the Lottery office. Even now it all seems so surreal!" she said.

She plans to share the money with family, take a vacation, and invest the rest of the money.