Wayne Police Department's therapy dog Zeke dies from cancer

Zeke, the Wayne Police Department's therapy dog, died Monday after a short battle with cancer.

He joined the department in 2019 to provide comfort to police officers, staff, and crime victims.

(Photo: Wayne PD)

The department said Zeke has inspired other police agencies to add therapy dogs, and Zeke will not be Wayne's last therapy dog.

Those who wish to honor Zeke's memory are asked to make donations to FirstStep, a nonprofit that has a program that provides survivors of domestic and sexual violence a place to stay with their pets.