Wayne State classes canceled until March 23 amid coronavirus outbreak

Wayne State University is joining several other Michigan universities in extending its spring break amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the state.

WSU's classes will be canceled until March 23, with plans to shift instruction online. While campus housing remains open, the school is recommending students remain home.

"This is not an unexpected development and, as we have communicated, we have been preparing for this scenario. Wayne State University, like other institutions, has an important role to play in containing the spread of this virus. To date, we have chosen a proactive approach to help ensure the safety of our campus community," read a release.

Dining hours will resume as normal on March 16. Safe dining practices like social distancing are recommended for any who attend one of the cafes.

Adhering to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, events with 100 people or more will be canceled, with the exception of events held by deans and vice presidents.

With efforts in place to find an alternative mode of teaching and hosting classes, faculty said they will be releasing further instructions within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The extension comes after news broke late Tuesday night when Michigan health officials confirmed two cases of the disease in the state. Since that news, several universities have announced further measures will be taken to slow the spread of the disease:

