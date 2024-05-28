Wayne State encampment organizers call on school to divest as university goes remote

Another college encampment has opened in Michigan, this time at Wayne State University where students are standing in solidarity with Palestine and calling on the school's to join them.

That includes a divestment from weapons manufacturing companies, a full disclosure of investments, and ceasing delegation trips to Israel.

According to Ali Hassan, a sophomore and president of the school's Muslim coalition, they also want Wayne State to pubically call for a ceasefire resolution.

"Until the genocide stops, the students will continue to protest whether it’s on campus, whether it's around Michigan, whether it's anywhere in the U.S.," he said on Tuesday.

Only a week after law enforcement disbanded a similar encampment located at the diag located in the heart of the University of Michigan, the newly established protest appeared in Detroit.

Hassan fully expects law enforcement to make a similar advance on the encampment. Already, there's been an uptick in the number of police officers nearby.

"I think it’s a bunch of scare tactics to make the students and organizers here get tired," Hassan said. "Of course we have concerns it’s gonna be raided. That's absolutely gonna happen."

The school has already had dialogue with the protesters and amid concerns the encampment stirring a potential public health threat, it has transitioned operations to remote work and schooling. Both students and faculty will be working virtually until further instruction, the school said.

On-campus events have also been canceled until further notice.