Wayne State hosts first responder support program to help with mental health

The Brief Mental health is a big deal for first responders who see traumatic scenes almost every day. Oakland County officials say officer suicides eclipse line-of-duty deaths. Officials have created a free and confidential 24/7 support program through Wayne State.



They protect and help communities small and large, but first responders see many things that can affect their mental health. This is why many were at Wayne State University for counseling, over the horrific things some experienced.

Why you should care:

Retired Detroit Assistant Police Chief Steve Dolunt saw a lot in his over thirty years of service.

"I had five officers shot one night and one lost their life," he said. "I made sure they all went to counseling and I didn’t go because, oh, I’m in charge and I don’t need this."

But he tells FOX 2 he did need it, as he says it’s needed more now than ever, with police officer suicides becoming a growing concern.

The backstory:

The issue came up Monday during a bi-partisan roundtable discussion on increasing public safety funding at Detroit Police Headquarters. State lawmakers and the top brass from many Metro Detroit police departments were talking about the issue in detail, including Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

"You are seeing officer suicides that eclipse the line-of-duty deaths," Bouchard said. "We’re at a high line-of-duty deaths but the number that’s higher is suicides, because there’s so many pressures on the men and women in law enforcement. There’s so many challenges they face."

Former Warren Police Officer Scott Taylor is part of the team counseling fellow First Responders at Frontline Strong Together, a free and confidential 24/7 support program through Wayne State assisting First Responders with trauma and stress.

"The average person sees 8 to 10 traumatic events in their lifetime," Taylor said. "A police officer or a firefighter or other First Responder may see that in a month, may see that in a shift depending on where you work."

What's next:

In part, virtual reality-type technology helps officers, firefighters and others deal with and overcome their job-related PTSD.

"Say you are fearful of dogs. A safe way to get you unfearful of dogs is to put you into a controlled environment and make you think there’s dogs around you. There's no dogs but in your head cause you got the goggles you are petting dogs. You are getting more used to spiders, if you're afraid of spiders. If you have anxiety of going out in public because you are a First Responder. We can put you in public, and you don’t ever leave the room. It’s a safe environment."

It’s the type of training and support Steve Dolunt says we need more of as soon as possible, just knowing he’s been there.

"You know what? I had PTSD for a while. I screwed up," he said. "But you have to accept the fact that you are not invincible."