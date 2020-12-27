Wayne State student shot and killed in car, family seeks answers

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Saturday around 2 a.m in the 18000 block of Cardoni in Highland Park.

Loved ones of 19-year old victim Casey Willis are seeking answers after she was gunned down that night.

Family friend Lakita Gantz says, "We don't have any idea, and that's why our interviews are so important. At the end of the day, both kids were good kids; we need someone to step up and feel our pain."

According to police Willis and another male victim, who was not injured, were sitting inside a Honda Civic when two unknown suspects approached the car on foot.

A neighbors security camera showed the suspects walking up to the car, and one suspect had a long gun in his hand and fired multiple shots into the vehicle hitting Willis.

After the shots were fired, both suspects ran south, entered an unknown vehicle, and fled west on Nevada. Police say the car could have been a light-colored Chevy Impala.

Authorities said when medics responded to the location, Willis was pronounced dead.

"The way that he shot was to kill; that was an assassination where he was shooting," said Kevin Glenn, Willis' uncle.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male wearing all black and armed with a long gun. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing light-colored clothing.

"She was the peacemaker, positive, positive vibes, positive action, positive mind, she didn't deserve this," said her sister Chasidey Willis.

This incident is still being investigated.

If anyone has information, you are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

There has been a GoFundMe created by the family.