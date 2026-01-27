Expand / Collapse search

Wayne State University students told to shelter in place amid gunshot incident

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 27, 2026 10:44pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Students and staff at Wayne State university were told to shelter in place over a reported shot-fired incident.
    • Everyone involved left the building and the police are searching for them to determine any injuries. 
    • It is unknown if anyone was injured.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for those involved in a shot-fired incident at Wayne State University, officials said on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to a WSU alert, a dispute took place between an unknown number of people at Chatsworth Suites. During the incident, officials say a gunshot was fired, but it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Everyone involved left the building and the police are searching for them to determine any injuries. 

A shelter in place has been issued until further notice.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

Wayne State said they will share updated information here. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from a Wayne State University alert.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit