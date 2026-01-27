Wayne State University students told to shelter in place amid gunshot incident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for those involved in a shot-fired incident at Wayne State University, officials said on Tuesday.
According to a WSU alert, a dispute took place between an unknown number of people at Chatsworth Suites. During the incident, officials say a gunshot was fired, but it is unknown if anyone was injured.
Everyone involved left the building and the police are searching for them to determine any injuries.
A shelter in place has been issued until further notice.
Wayne State said they will share updated information here.
