Wayne State University students told to shelter in place amid gunshot incident

Police are searching for those involved in a shot-fired incident at Wayne State University, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a WSU alert, a dispute took place between an unknown number of people at Chatsworth Suites. During the incident, officials say a gunshot was fired, but it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Everyone involved left the building and the police are searching for them to determine any injuries.

A shelter in place has been issued until further notice.

