WB I-696 lane closures begin in Oakland County

Headed west on I-696? You'll most likely hit some traffic thanks to construction.

From April 21 until late July, only two lanes will be open on westbound I-696 between Southfield and Lahser roads.

In addition to the lane closures, westbound I-696 will be fully closed between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway from May 9 through May 19. This closure is needed while the Church Street plaza bridge is demolished.

The detour for the total closure will be southbound I-75 to westbound Davison to northbound Lodge Freeway. A local westbound lane will have access to Burmuda, Woodward, and Coolidge.

The westbound road work comes while eastbound I-696 is completely closed for two years. That project started in early March, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.