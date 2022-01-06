WB I-94 closing from Conner to I-75 this weekend in Detroit

article

Winter isn't stopping road work in Detroit.

Westbound I-94 will be shut completely this weekend from Conner to I-75 in Detroit.

VIEW: Live traffic map

This closure, which is part of the I-94 Modernization Project, will start at 9 p.m. Friday. The freeway will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

WB I-94 detours:

Advertisement