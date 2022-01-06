WB I-94 closing from Conner to I-75 this weekend in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter isn't stopping road work in Detroit.
Westbound I-94 will be shut completely this weekend from Conner to I-75 in Detroit.
This closure, which is part of the I-94 Modernization Project, will start at 9 p.m. Friday. The freeway will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.
WB I-94 detours:
- WB M-102 to SB M-3 to NB I-75 to WB I-94
- Local detour to follow NB Conner St to WB Harper Ave to SB M-3 to NB I-75 to WB I-94