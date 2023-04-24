WB I-96 closed at Milford until 5 a.m. Tuesday after semi-truck crash, glue spill

article

A semi-truck driver lost control and spilled glue on I-96 after a driver allegedly cut him off Monday morning.

Police said the driver traveling west near Milford Road in Lyon Township when the driver cut in front of him around 9:35 a.m., causing him to lose control. He veered right, hit the metal barrier, and got stuck on top of it.

Heavy tows are at the scene Monday afternoon to stabilize the truck and stop it from going into the ditch.

At 4 p.m. Monday, police said the freeway would not be reopened until 5 a.m. Tuesday.