'We can't make excuses': DTE works to restore power after Metro Detroit customers left in the dark yet again

In the last three months, 12 storms have knocked out power to at least 25,000 DTE Energy customers.

Heavy rain and strong winds this week left about 140,000 people in the dark. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 47,132 people still don't have power.

"We can't make excuses. We need to own the lack of reliability we have for our customers," said Trevor Lauer, the president and COO of DTE.

Hundreds of crews, including teams from Ohio, New York, and Tennessee, are working to get the power restored. Lauer said the company is also working to prevent future outages.

"I'll start by apologizing to these customers. It's been difficult this summer. We have a lot of work going on trying to take care of tree-related issues," he said.