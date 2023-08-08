'We don't have any answers': Father of Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre, parents livid at district

The father of Oxford High School mass shooting victim Tate Myre was one of many parents livid at the Oxford School Board in a meeting Tuesday night.

"What our family’s going through is hell," said Buck Myre. "We can’t even get to a point of starting to heal because we don’t have any answers."

They are demanding answers to still unanswered questions more than a year and a half after a classmate opened fire - claiming four lives and injuring several others.

"Hannah, Tate and Madison and Justin’s parents deserve a full account of what happened that day and what led up to it," said another parent.

Community members got an update from Guidepost Solutions on their upcoming report documenting everything involving the November 2021 shooting. The report will include the contact some school workers had with the shooter himself.

But that report won’t be out until after the new school year begins, and that has many frustrated.

The four students fatally wounded in the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Board member: "You feel that our lawyers are the sole reason for the delay in this investigation?"



Guidepost Solutions official: "I wouldn’t say the sole reason - but I would say yes, they contributed to the delay in the investigation."

The push for information continued.

"There needs to be a legit investigation and we need to throw everything out on the table and figure out what went wrong that day," said Buck Myre. "And, unfortunately, if that shows accountability on the school’s behalf, then it is what it is, right?"

Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch.

"As far as I’m concerned our state prosecutor and our county prosecutors need to press charges on every person in administration including the school board members for their failure to implement the policy, the zero-tolerance policy that was in place," said another parent.

Members of the Board clapped back with a summary of security upgrades and changes they say were made promptly after the tragedy.

"We have changed all sorts of things," said Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch. "We have changed our entire system, policy practice forms, the collection of data, the review of data, the monitoring of data, all-around threat assessments. We have trained groups of people."