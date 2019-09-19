"We goin on strike," Detroit rapper GmacCash drops song supporting UAW strike

article

A local Detroit artist has his deepest sympathies for the union workers on strike this week.

So much so that GmacCash, known for his very Michigan and very timely songs, dropped a 1:50 minute song in solidarity with them.

"On Strike" was published Wednesday. It features the rapper, adorning a t-shirt with the words "Detroit Raised Me" alongside several picketers holding protest signs marching by.

The song drops several references to the hot topics at play during negotiations: mainly better treatment of workers and the status of temporary workers.

"They don't work their a** off, they get fired

Temps working like slaves, they don't get hired

Supervisors don't care if they get tired

They just trying to make sure their sales get higher"

The song had accrued more than 1,000 views by midday Thursday. Warning, the video does feature explicit language.

Also on the table for contract negotiations are health care coverage and wage increases for the workers. The two groups have made progress, officials tell media. However, disputes do remain.