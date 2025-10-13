'We have enough lawyers': Comment by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads to feud with AG Nessel

The Brief Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says there are too many lawyers in the Democratic Party, leading to many upset leaders in the party. There is widespread agreement in the Michigan Democratic Party, who say yes, they need to do something different in this next election cycle. However, it’s how Gilchrist made that point which is creating even more drama for a party eager to bounce back.



There’s trouble brewing in the very early race for Michigan’s next governor, as candidate Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says there are too many lawyers in the Democratic Party.

That remark did not sit well with the many lawyers in the party, including Michigan's current Attorney General, who happens to be a Democrat.

Big picture view:

There is widespread agreement in the Michigan Democratic Party, who say yes, they need to do something different in this next election cycle after taking on significant losses in the 2024 November Election.

However, it’s how Gilchrist made that point which is creating even more drama for a party eager to bounce back.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s campaign posted a social media video where he made the controversial statement.

In the video he says:

"You have too many Democrats that just are beholden straight up to corporate interests, to millionaire and billionaire donors. You have too many Democrats who are scared to have a fight about anything important. That’s why people have been not just frustrated but have been making other choices."

However, in the text above the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, he says:

"We have enough lawyers in the Democratic Party—we need builders with new ideas."

It’s drawn the ire of Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said in a statement:

"Lawyers have filed over 440 lawsuits to date to hold the Trump administration accountable for the President’s nearly 100 unrelenting illegal actions in an attempt to keep our states and democracy whole… For the Lieutenant Governor, and a candidate for the highest elected office in the state, to fail to appreciate the important role lawyers play in today’s current landscape and our nation’s history is deeply concerning and offensive to those of us who have fought tirelessly to protect the rights of so many in our state."

What they're saying:

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio says Gilchrist is not wrong, adding many Michigan Dems have fielded calls to do some reflection after losing sizable parts of their base.

"There needs to be some self-reflection among democrats right now? Where they examine what they’ve done in the past and 2024 was a year where Democrats lost significant chunks of important voting blocks," said Dulio. "Just here in Michigan it’s blue collar workers, it’s African Americans - it’s particularly, young African-American men, so what the Lt Gov was talking about is not wrong."

Dulio also says he can’t blame Nessel for defending her fellow Democratic lawyers who are working on the front lines.

Meantime, Gilchrist’s campaign put out a statement clarifying the Lt. Gov’s initial post saying:

"Dem AGs are important and must be protected because they use the law to fight for our rights.

We also need non-lawyers who bring diverse perspectives alongside them. Having a law degree and/or having practiced law is currently the most common background for senators, members of Congress, and governors. It’s time we elect people from diverse backgrounds to fix this broken system."