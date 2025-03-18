'We seek justice' says teen who was 3 when he witnessed mom's fatal shooting 10 years ago

The Brief Ditwan Morgan was fatally shot on March 17, 2015 inside her Detroit home on Bonita Street. Her family believes she was targeted because she worked in the cannabis business and moments earlier she was nearly robbed and fled. The 41-year-old's son Jajuan Morgan was only 3 years old at time and witnessed the shooting.



For a decade a family has been waiting and hoping for justice after their loved one was shot after being chased home from a convenience store.

Jajuan Morgan was just 3 years old when his mother was fatally shot through the door of her house.

"It’s been a very rough time," he said. "Whoever did it, we seek justice."

The backstory:

It happened 10 years ago on March 17, 2015, when his mother Ditwan left home to go to a nearby store and was chased home in a suspected robbery.

The family believes their loved one was targeted.

"It was plotted, they came on this particular night, they tried to rob her of her cannabis - that’s the business she was in," said Donna Morgan, her sister.

Ditwan was shot with the bullet piercing the front door with little Jajuan and his uncle witnessing the horrifying moment.

"At that point with her, with her standing at the door, they shot through the door and shot her, through her back," Donna said.

The 41-year-old mother of two died at a local hospital. Her family says she served her community and country.

"She worked with veterans, homelessness she was a merchant marine," Donna said.

The family believes someone knows something or saw something, that can help solve this case if they would call the police.

FOX 2 contacted DPD, and was told they are no new updates and the investigation continues.

This family says they will never give up hope that justice will be served.

"We just want justice," Jajuan said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $9,000 for information leading to an arrest.

"We’re going to keep it going until the day I die," Donna said.

Jajuan Morgan/inset: Ditwan Morgan, his late mother.



