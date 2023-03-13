Expand / Collapse search

Wear your green -- St. Patrick's Day things to do in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
St. Patrick's Day is always a big party day. 

This year, it falls on a Friday, meaning there's plenty to do all day and night, with a weekend to relax when the parties are over.

From annual parties like the Old Shillelagh's Detroit celebration to bar crawls, and more, here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

St. Patrick's Day Party at the Old Shillelagh

  • Old Shillelagh in Detroit
  • March 17 at 7 a.m.

Live music, dancing, drinks, and more

Request a table reservation here

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

  • Bookies Bar N' Grille in Detroit
  • March 17 and 18 from 4 p.m. to midnight

Drink specials, food specials, an after-party, and more

Get tickets

St. Patrick's Day Party at O'Toole's

  • O'Toole's in Royal Oak
  • March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Green beer and shenanigans all day

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

  • Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale
  • March 17 at 5 p.m.

Family-friendly event featuring Irish food

St. Paddy's Day Weekend at Jamex

  • Jamex Brewing in St. Clair Shores
  • March 16 through March 18 from 2-11 p.m.

A food truck and live music each day of the celebration

Learn more

St. Patrick's Day at Vintage House

  • Vintage House in Utica
  • March 17 at 8 a.m.

DJs, live music, Irish food, a visit from Mojo in the Morning's Spike, and more

St. Patrick's Day Party at C-Pub

  • The C-Pub at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
  • March 17 from 1-10 p.m.

Live music, bagpipes, dancing, Irish food, drink specials, and more

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Fleat

  • Detroit Fleat in Ferndale
  • March 17 at noon

Irish-inspired food, live music, drink specials, and more

Detroit Shamrock Festival 

  • Music Hall Amphitheater
  • March 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Green beer, shot specials, live music, food trucks, and more

Tickets start at $20 - get them here

Renegade's St. Patty's Day

  • Renegade's Bar & Grill in Westland
  • March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Karaoke, shot specials, corned beef sandwiches, beer pong, and more

O'Malley's St. Patrick's Day Celebration

  • O'Malley's in Livonia
  • March 17 at 8 a.m.

Live music, karaoke, drinks, food, and more

Entry is $10.

St. Patrick's Day at Hamlin Pub

  • Hamlin Pub (multiple locations)
  • March 17 at 9 a.m.

Live music, a costume contest, giveaways, Irish food, and more

St. Patrick's Day Block Party

  • Multiple Detroit locations
  • March 17 from noon to 2 a.m.

Five locations featuring food, entertainment, drinks, and more

Tickets start at $20 - get them here

St. Patrick's Day Patio Weekend Party at Dearborn Brewing

  • Dearborn Brewing
  • March 17 through March 19

Irish beer, Irish food, other Irish-inspired drinks, live entertainment, and more

St. Patrick’s Day At The Morrie

  • The Morrie in Birmingham/Royal Oak
  • March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Live entertainment, a costume contest, drinks, and more

Free general admissions have been claimed. Tickets start at $25 - get them for Birmingham here and Royal Oak here

Anniversary/St. Paddy's Day at Motor City Gas

  • Motor City Gas in Royal Oak
  • March 17 from noon to 11 p.m.

Irish food, Irish-themed cocktails, barrel-proof Irish-style whiskey release, and more

St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Rochester Mills

  • Rochester Mills in Rochester
  • March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Irish breakfast burritos, other Irish food, pints of Rochester Red, a DJ, and more

Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade held Sunday in Corktown

The parade started near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue. Marching pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups and more paraded down Michigan Avenue for about two hours.