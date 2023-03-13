Wear your green -- St. Patrick's Day things to do in Metro Detroit

St. Patrick's Day is always a big party day.

This year, it falls on a Friday, meaning there's plenty to do all day and night, with a weekend to relax when the parties are over.

From annual parties like the Old Shillelagh's Detroit celebration to bar crawls, and more, here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

St. Patrick's Day Party at the Old Shillelagh

Old Shillelagh in Detroit

March 17 at 7 a.m.

Live music, dancing, drinks, and more

Request a table reservation here

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

Bookies Bar N' Grille in Detroit

March 17 and 18 from 4 p.m. to midnight

Drink specials, food specials, an after-party, and more

Get tickets

St. Patrick's Day Party at O'Toole's

O'Toole's in Royal Oak

March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Green beer and shenanigans all day

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale

March 17 at 5 p.m.

Family-friendly event featuring Irish food

St. Paddy's Day Weekend at Jamex

Jamex Brewing in St. Clair Shores

March 16 through March 18 from 2-11 p.m.

A food truck and live music each day of the celebration

Learn more

St. Patrick's Day at Vintage House

Vintage House in Utica

March 17 at 8 a.m.

DJs, live music, Irish food, a visit from Mojo in the Morning's Spike, and more

St. Patrick's Day Party at C-Pub

The C-Pub at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

March 17 from 1-10 p.m.

Live music, bagpipes, dancing, Irish food, drink specials, and more

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Fleat

Detroit Fleat in Ferndale

March 17 at noon

Irish-inspired food, live music, drink specials, and more

Detroit Shamrock Festival

Music Hall Amphitheater

March 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Green beer, shot specials, live music, food trucks, and more

Tickets start at $20 - get them here

Renegade's St. Patty's Day

Renegade's Bar & Grill in Westland

March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Karaoke, shot specials, corned beef sandwiches, beer pong, and more

O'Malley's St. Patrick's Day Celebration

O'Malley's in Livonia

March 17 at 8 a.m.

Live music, karaoke, drinks, food, and more

Entry is $10.

St. Patrick's Day at Hamlin Pub

Hamlin Pub (multiple locations)

March 17 at 9 a.m.

Live music, a costume contest, giveaways, Irish food, and more

St. Patrick's Day Block Party

Multiple Detroit locations

March 17 from noon to 2 a.m.

Five locations featuring food, entertainment, drinks, and more

Tickets start at $20 - get them here

St. Patrick's Day Patio Weekend Party at Dearborn Brewing

Dearborn Brewing

March 17 through March 19

Irish beer, Irish food, other Irish-inspired drinks, live entertainment, and more

Looking for more things to do? Check out our event guides.

St. Patrick’s Day At The Morrie

The Morrie in Birmingham/Royal Oak

March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Live entertainment, a costume contest, drinks, and more

Free general admissions have been claimed. Tickets start at $25 - get them for Birmingham here and Royal Oak here

Anniversary/St. Paddy's Day at Motor City Gas

Motor City Gas in Royal Oak

March 17 from noon to 11 p.m.

Irish food, Irish-themed cocktails, barrel-proof Irish-style whiskey release, and more

St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Rochester Mills

Rochester Mills in Rochester

March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Irish breakfast burritos, other Irish food, pints of Rochester Red, a DJ, and more