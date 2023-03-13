Wear your green -- St. Patrick's Day things to do in Metro Detroit
St. Patrick's Day is always a big party day.
This year, it falls on a Friday, meaning there's plenty to do all day and night, with a weekend to relax when the parties are over.
From annual parties like the Old Shillelagh's Detroit celebration to bar crawls, and more, here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:
St. Patrick's Day Party at the Old Shillelagh
- Old Shillelagh in Detroit
- March 17 at 7 a.m.
Live music, dancing, drinks, and more
Request a table reservation here
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
- Bookies Bar N' Grille in Detroit
- March 17 and 18 from 4 p.m. to midnight
Drink specials, food specials, an after-party, and more
St. Patrick's Day Party at O'Toole's
- O'Toole's in Royal Oak
- March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Green beer and shenanigans all day
St. Patrick's Day Celebration
- Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale
- March 17 at 5 p.m.
Family-friendly event featuring Irish food
St. Paddy's Day Weekend at Jamex
- Jamex Brewing in St. Clair Shores
- March 16 through March 18 from 2-11 p.m.
A food truck and live music each day of the celebration
St. Patrick's Day at Vintage House
- Vintage House in Utica
- March 17 at 8 a.m.
DJs, live music, Irish food, a visit from Mojo in the Morning's Spike, and more
St. Patrick's Day Party at C-Pub
- The C-Pub at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
- March 17 from 1-10 p.m.
Live music, bagpipes, dancing, Irish food, drink specials, and more
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Fleat
- Detroit Fleat in Ferndale
- March 17 at noon
Irish-inspired food, live music, drink specials, and more
Detroit Shamrock Festival
- Music Hall Amphitheater
- March 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Green beer, shot specials, live music, food trucks, and more
Tickets start at $20 - get them here
Renegade's St. Patty's Day
- Renegade's Bar & Grill in Westland
- March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Karaoke, shot specials, corned beef sandwiches, beer pong, and more
O'Malley's St. Patrick's Day Celebration
- O'Malley's in Livonia
- March 17 at 8 a.m.
Live music, karaoke, drinks, food, and more
Entry is $10.
St. Patrick's Day at Hamlin Pub
- Hamlin Pub (multiple locations)
- March 17 at 9 a.m.
Live music, a costume contest, giveaways, Irish food, and more
St. Patrick's Day Block Party
- Multiple Detroit locations
- March 17 from noon to 2 a.m.
Five locations featuring food, entertainment, drinks, and more
Tickets start at $20 - get them here
St. Patrick's Day Patio Weekend Party at Dearborn Brewing
- Dearborn Brewing
- March 17 through March 19
Irish beer, Irish food, other Irish-inspired drinks, live entertainment, and more
St. Patrick’s Day At The Morrie
- The Morrie in Birmingham/Royal Oak
- March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Live entertainment, a costume contest, drinks, and more
Free general admissions have been claimed. Tickets start at $25 - get them for Birmingham here and Royal Oak here
Anniversary/St. Paddy's Day at Motor City Gas
- Motor City Gas in Royal Oak
- March 17 from noon to 11 p.m.
Irish food, Irish-themed cocktails, barrel-proof Irish-style whiskey release, and more
St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Rochester Mills
- Rochester Mills in Rochester
- March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Irish breakfast burritos, other Irish food, pints of Rochester Red, a DJ, and more