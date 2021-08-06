Weather outlook: Not a bad looking Friday

Hey gang, the great weather stretch continues with it staying mostly cloudy, hazy and warm Friday and a high of 85.

More clouds than sun on Saturday with it getting warm and humid. Expect some spotty thundershowers and a high of 86.

It will be hazy, very warm and humid Sunday with a high near 90.

There is a better chance for active weather early next week.

Temps will be warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday with spotty storms and highs near 90.

Advertisement

-Luterman