Weather outlook: Not a bad looking Friday
FOX 2 - Hey gang, the great weather stretch continues with it staying mostly cloudy, hazy and warm Friday and a high of 85.
More clouds than sun on Saturday with it getting warm and humid. Expect some spotty thundershowers and a high of 86.
It will be hazy, very warm and humid Sunday with a high near 90.
There is a better chance for active weather early next week.
Temps will be warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday with spotty storms and highs near 90.
-Luterman