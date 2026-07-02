The Brief Temps over the 4th of July weekend will be slightly more comfortable. The dangerous heat eases after Friday. But warm, humid conditions and a daily chance for a few thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend.



The Fourth of July holiday weekend is shaping up to be *slightly* more comfortable than the past few days, but not before we squeeze out one more round of dangerous heat.

Here’s what’s ahead in the weekend forecast for metro Detroit:

Thursday, July 2 weather

Big picture view:

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening as another sweltering day settles across Southeast Michigan.

By the numbers:

Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 97 degrees, and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Even overnight, there isn't much relief... temperatures only fall to 76 degrees, while the heat index remains in the lower 80s for much of the night.

Meanwhile:

Beginning Thursday, our stubborn dome of high pressure will finally start to weaken. That means we’ll introduce a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, but if you have outdoor plans, it’s worth keeping an eye on the sky.

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Friday, July 3 weather

Big picture view:

Friday will still be another very hot day with highs around 95 degrees.

Dig deeper:

While that’s a couple degrees cooler, the humidity will still push the heat index to around 102 degrees.

Continue taking frequent breaks if you’re spending time outdoors, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

July 4 weekend weather

Big picture view:

As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, temperatures will gradually trend downward.

By the numbers:

Highs on Saturday will reach around 91 degrees before falling to the upper-80s by Sunday, with a high near 86. While the temperatures become more manageable, the humidity isn’t going anywhere, so it will still feel warmer than the thermometer suggests each afternoon.

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Storm forecast

FILE - American flag flying over a lake. Getty Images

Dig deeper:

The tradeoff for slightly cooler temperatures will be an increasing chance for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day from Friday through Sunday.

Timeline:

These won’t be all-day washouts, but rather the typical summertime variety that develop during the afternoon and evening. Many communities will stay dry for much of the weekend, but any outdoor celebrations, barbecues, or fireworks displays should have a backup plan in case a storm drifts overhead.

Bottom line:

Overall, the holiday weekend forecast is trending in the right direction. The dangerous heat eases after Friday, but warm, humid conditions and a daily chance for a few thunderstorms will remain part of the forecast through the weekend.