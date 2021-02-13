Wedding planner and bride-to-be talks re-planning her wedding due to COVID

As COVID 19 continues to postpone people's special day, one Shelby township wedding planner and bride-to-be shares her story of re-planning her own wedding during this time.

Lauren Tonne, the owner of Peonies and Perfection, is unpacking wedding decorations as she plans for her May wedding that was postponed last year due to COVID.

"It was the most difficult year of my life, both personally and professionally, I went through a whole whirlwind of emotions," says Tonne.

It has been a year, and restrictions are still in place, and Tonne says as her day approaches, she is experiencing the uncertainty and stress all over again.

Tonne says, "Financially, I feel like it has crushed the wedding industry, and venues had to scramble with the restrictions, and I feel like everyone interprets the restrictions differently, so it's been confusing for everyone."

Tonne advises her brides to have outdoor weddings and to make sure they have back up plans. For example, hosting a small ceremony and holding off on the reception until restrictions are lifted.

Tonne says one good thing that has come out of this is that she and her fiance Tomas are closer than ever.

"I believe that if brides can get through re-planning a wedding during a global pandemic, that they can get through anything, and it's made their relationship stronger and last but not least, I just want to say that brides are not alone in this," she says.

You can visit Peonies & Perfection for more information on wedding planning services and advice.