Someone keeps pooping on headstones in Dearborn cemetery

article

Police have received seven reports of an individual pooping on various headstones at Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.

The incidents have been taking place since Feb. 25, Dearborn police confirmed. The perpetrator has targeted a different grave each time.

Police do not have a lead at this time, but are still working to identify and locate the person responsible.

"Dearborn police have not submitted the stool for DNA testing," according to the department. "At this time, the (s)tate is prioritizing a backlog of evidence involved in more serious cases."

Late actor George Peppard, known for his roles in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "The A-Team," is buried at Northview Cemetary. However, his grave has not been targeted by the serial pooper.