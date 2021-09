Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit

article

With Labor Day past, the construction barrels are out for the final stretch of road work season.

Detroit Lions fans will especially want to take note of the delays to traffic as a primary artery into the city will be blocked for more roadwork.

Here is all the weekend construction roundup in Metro Detroit:

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 10 - 11 p.m.

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Square Lake to M-102/8 Mile, Fri 11 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - NB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri NOON - early October

Oakland - NB I-75, M-8/Davison to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 10 - 11 p.m.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, 8 Mile to 14 Mile, Fri 11 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, Joslyn to Baldwin, Sat 9 - 9:30 a.m.

Oakland - NB I-75 Service Drive CLOSED, John R to Lincoln Ave, Fri 9 a.m. - March 2022.

Wayne - NB I-75, M-8 to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 10 p.m. - Mon 11 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-75, McNichols to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, intermittent lane closures, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile to Nevada, 1 LANE OPEN, intermittent lane closures, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94, M-53/Van Dyke to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, Conner to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96, Newburgh to NB I-275, right lane closed, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB Schoolcraft ramp closed to WB I-96, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

I-275:

Wayne - NB I-275, Will Carleton Rd to 6 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275, Will Carleton to South Huron, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 6 a.m. - mid-October.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to 6 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, right lane closed, Sun 5 p.m. - mid-November.

I-696:

Oakland – EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 11 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB M-3, Sandpiper Dr to M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb - NB M-3, M-59 to 23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closures, Mon-Fri.

Macomb - SB M-3 23 Mile Rd to M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Wayne - EB/WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot Ave, Friday 9 p.m. to Jan 2022.

M-5:

Oakland - EB Grand River CLOSED at M-5, Sat 12 a.m. - 4 a.m.

Oakland - EB/WB Grand River CLOSED at Drake, Sat 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Oakland - EB/WB Grand River CLOSED at Shiawassee, Sat 6 - 10 a.m.

Oakland - WB Grand River CLOSED at Farmington Rd, Sat 6 - 10 a.m.

Oakland - EB Grand River, Drake to Shiawassee, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mon-Thu.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - EB M-8 CLOSED, M-10 to I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - EB/WB M-8/Davison at Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 CLOSED, Sat 7 a.m. to Sun 5 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Fri 9 p.m to Mon 5 a.m.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to I-96, Fri 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB M-8, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10, Washington Blvd to Fort St, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10, Linwood St to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sun 9 a.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

M-14:

Wayne - EB M-14 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, intermittently, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Water St to Park St, Fri 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Howard St to Madison St, Sat 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Muttonville Ln to Pound Rd, Sun 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

M-24:

Oakland - NB M-24, Cass Ave to Johnson St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - Mon 7 p.m.

M-53:

Macomb - SB M-53, 30 Mile to 26 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 6 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sat-Sun.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Riverwoods Dr to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Oakland - EB M-59 at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, daily, Mon-Fri 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 p.m.

Oakland - EB M-59 at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7 p.m. - Sun 6 a.m.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – NB/SB M-85/Fort St, Oakwood to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, intermittently, Sat 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne/Oakland-EB/WB M-102/8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

US-24:

