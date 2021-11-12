Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit - Nov 11-13

article

While it's the weather that residents should watch out for the most this weekend, there's some potential for traffic disruptions tied to construction as well.

That includes ramps on I-75, access on I-94 between I-75 and I-96, as well as some potential congestion on Woodward Avenue.

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, 8 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to I-696, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 9 Mile, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - EB/WB 9 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - SB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Sat-Sun 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to NB M-10, Sat 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94, Shook to 16 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Sun 4:30 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, I-96 to I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

I-275:

Oakland - SB I-275, Grand River to 8 Mile, 2-3 lanes open, left moving lane closed, Sat 6 a.m. - Sun 6 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, nightly, 7 p.m. - 6 a.m., Mon-Fri.

I-696:

Macomb - EB I-696 at Hoover, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, nightly, 10 p.m. - 3 a.m., thru Wed 3 a.m.

Macomb - WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Wayne – SB M-1 at W. Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m. – mid-Nov.

Wayne – NB M-1 at Mack Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 10 p.m. – mid-Nov.

Wayne – NB M-1 at Willis, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 10 p.m. – mid-Nov.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Fri 8 p.m.- Mon 5 a.m.

M-5: (Grand River Ave)

Wayne – EB M-5 at US-24/Telegraph, 3 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 7 a.m. - Tue 4 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-5/Grand River RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

M-10:

Oakland - NB M-10 at Franklin, 2 LANES OPEN, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon-Tue.

Wayne – NB M-10, I-75 to M-5/Grand River, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Sat 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Wayne – NB M-10, US-12/Michigan to M-5/Grand River, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wayne – SB M-10, MLK to M-5/Grand River, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Sat noon-1pm.

Wayne – SB M-10, Warren to M-5/Grand River, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

M-24:

Oakland – NB/SB M-24, Center St to Church St, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne-Oakland - EB/WB M-102/8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m

US-24: (Telegraph)

