Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit - Nov. 5-7

The unofficial state flower appears to be having a late bloom this November as the orange construction barrels will be out in force on Metro Detroit highways this weekend.

The biggest closures will be on I-75 and I-94, with entire directions blocked off. Here's what else to look out for:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, Clinton River to Giddings, 2 LANES OPEN, moving lane closures, Fri 7 a.m - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED Square Lake to M-102/8 Mile, Fri 11 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl all on/off ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED M-102/8 Mile to 14 Mile, Fri 11 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl all on/off ramps.

Oakland/Wayne - NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl all on/off ramps.

I-96:

Wayne – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m..

I-275:

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 6 a.m. (current construction Will Carleton to Eureka also has 1 lane open, so, NB I-275, Will Carleton to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN).

Wayne - EB/WB Will Carleton RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sat 6 a.m. - Sun 6 p.m.

I-696:

Macomb - WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Macomb - WB I-696 at Hoover, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Fri 10 p.m. - Sat 3 a.m. & Mon 10 p.m. - Tue 3 a.m.

Oakland – EB/WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - WB I-696, Dequindre to 10 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Oakland – EB I-696, 10 Mile to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m..

M-1: (Woodward)

Wayne – SB M-1 at Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wayne – NB M-1 between Piquette St and Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne – SB M-1 at W.Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m. - Nov 12th.

Wayne – NB M-1 at Ferry St, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 10 p.m. – Nov 12th.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb - EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Fri 7 p.m. - Sun 8 p.m.

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 14 Mile to Wellington Crescent, 3 lanes open, Mon-Tue 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland - WB M-5, Grand River to Gill Rd, 3 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

Oakland - EB M-5, Grand River to Lakeway, 4 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m. - Sat 5 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-5/Grand River RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

M-8:

Wayne – EB M-8/Davison at Livernois, 2 LANES OPEN, one lane closed, Mon 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

M-10:

Oakland - SB M-10 at Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-53:

Wayne – NB/SB M-53/Van Dyke Ave RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-94 thru early Feb 2022.

M-59:

Oakland - EB/WB M-59, North Milford Rd to Duck Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri-Sat 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne/Oakland - EB M-102/8 Mile Service Drive at Woodward Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8 a.m. - late Nov.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, 20th Street to 6th Street, Sun 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

US-24:

