Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit - Oct. 1-3

article

While the construction bug won't be biting quite as hard north of Detroit this weekend, I-275 will see significant changes.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will see ramp closures and lane restrictions at major interchanges. That includes two major changes at I-94.

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB M-59, Sat 7:30 am-9 am.

Wayne - SB I-75, McNichols to M-8, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Thu 9p-F 5a and M-Thu, nightly 9 pm – 5am.

Wayne - NB I-75, Caniff to M-8, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Thu 9p-F 5a and M-Thu, nightly 9 pm – 5 am.

Wayne – E/W McNichols RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Thu 9p-F 5a and M-Thu, nightly 9 pm – 5 am.

Wayne – E/W Caniff RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Thu 9p-F 5a and M-Thu, nightly 9 pm – 5 am.

Wayne – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Friday 9 pm - mid-Oct.

Wayne - NB I-75 Service Drive at Canfield, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 8 am - late Nov.

I-94:

Macomb – EB/WB I-94, I-696 to North River Rd, 2 lanes open, 2 closed intermittently nightly, 9 pm - 5 am, Sat-mid Oct.

I-96:

Wayne – WB I-96 LOCAL CLOSED, M-8/Davison to US-24, ONLY EXPRESS OPEN, all on/off ramps closed, Fri 9 pm - Mon 5 am.

Wayne – WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Fri 7 pm - Mon 5 am.

I-275:

Wayne – SB I-275, Ecorse to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 am - 9 pm.

Wayne – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB 94, Fri 9 am - 9 pm.

Wayne – SB I-275, 7 Mile to 96/M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6 am - 10 pm.

Wayne – SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Sat 6 am - 10 pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 6 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-275, Sat 6 am - 10 pm.

Wayne – NB I-275, Ann Arbor Rd to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 pm - Mon 5 am.

I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696, Greenfield Rd to Church Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 moving lane closures, Sat 7 am - noon.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB M-1, 14 Mile to Lincoln, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, daily 9 am - 3 pm, Mon-10/11.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, 23 Mile to 22 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, moving closures, nightly 6 pm - 5 am, Mon-Wed.

Macomb - EB Common Rd CLOSED at M-3, Mon 6 am - mid-Oct.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – WB M-8 CLOSED at I-75, Sat 5 pm - Sun 9 am.

Wayne – EB M-8 at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Thu & Fri, nightly 9 pm – 5 am.

Wayne – EB M-8 at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Sat 6 pm to Mon 5 am.

Wayne – WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 am - 3 pm.

M-10:

Oakland - NB M-10 at US-24/Telegraph, 4 lanes open, right lane closed, Sat 6:30 am - 2 pm.

Oakland - WB M-10 CLOSED, M-39 to Lahser, intermittently, Sat 6 am - 10am

Wayne - NB M-10/West Jefferson at Woodward Ave, 4 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Mon-Tue 9 am - 3 pm

M-14:

Wayne - EB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 8 am - 12 pm.

Wayne - WB M-14, I-275 to Sheldon, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 12 pm - 3 pm.

Wayne – EB M-14 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Fri 7 pm - Sat am.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Division Rd/32 Mile to Washington St, Fri 5 pm - 6 pm.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - NB/SB M-39 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-96, Fri 9 pm - Mon 5 am.

Oakland - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, intermittently, Sun 11:45 am -1:14 pm.

Oakland - SB M-39 at SB M-10/Northland, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently, Sun 1:30 pm -3.

Wayne - SB M-39, Tireman St to Warren Ave, 2 lanes open, 1 moving lane closure, Sat 9 am - 3 pm.

Wayne - NB M-39 SERVICE DRIVE/RAMP CLOSED TO VILLAGE ROAD, Sun 10 am - 12 pm.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53, 26 Mile to 30 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun, 6 am - 5 pm.

Macomb - SB M-53 at 16 Mile, 2 lanes open, right closed, Mon 6 am - mid-Oct.

Macomb – NB M-53, 18 ½ to M-59, has 1 lane open, till Sat 4 pm.

Macomb – SB M-53, M-59 to 18 ½, has 1 lane open thru Tue 4 pm.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, M-97/Groesbeck to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 7 pm - Sat 7 am.

Macomb - WB M-59 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to M-97/Groesbeck, Mon 7 am - Mon 10/11.

Oakland - WB M-59, Telegraph and Bogie Lake, 1 LANE OPEN daily, Mon-Thu 9 am - 3 pm.

Oakland - EB Mt Vernon CLOSED over M-10, intermittently, Sat 6 am - 10 am.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Advertisement