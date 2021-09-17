article

There will be fewer orange barrels out in force this weekend, at least for the drivers north of Detroit.

However, the local lanes on I-96 heading west will be closed, which means off-ramps along the busy freeway will be closed as well.

I-75:

Wayne - NB I-75, McNichols/6 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB I-75, Holbrook to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 5a -7p.

I-94:

Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 9 Mile to 10 Mile, 2 lanes open, left closed, Fri Noon-3pm.

I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96 LOCAL LANES CLOSED, Davison to M-39. Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

All on/off ramps closed; Wyoming, Schaefer, Outer Drive, Greenfield, Evergreen, M-39 RAMPS CLOSED. WB 96 EXPRESS LANES ONLY OPEN FROM DAVISON TO US-24/TELEGRAPH. NO ON/OFF RAMPS.

I-275:

Wayne – NB/SB I-275 under I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 8am thru late Oct. Detour is EB I-94 to Vining to WB I-94.

Wayne - SB I-275 ramp CLOSED to WB 94 thru late Oct. Detour is SB I-275 to Eureka to NB I-275 to WB I-94. Use Eureka Road for airport access.

I-696:

Oakland – WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-5, Sat 6am-6pm.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Sat 5a-7p.

Wayne – EB M-8 at Oakman Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat-Sun, 7a-5p.

Wayne – WB M-8 at Oakman Blvd, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Sat – Sun, 7a-5p.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB M-10 at Livernois, 2 lanes open, 1 closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED Weber Rd to Bordman Rd, Fri 5pm-6pm.

M-39: (Southfield Fwy)

Wayne – NB/SB M-39 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-96, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Mound to Ryan, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 9am-Sun 7pm.

Macomb - Mound RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Fri 9am-Sun 7pm.

Macomb - EB M-59 at Hayes, 3 lanes open, right closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-85: (Fort St)

