Wegovy weightloss pill now available to patients, removing injection hurdle

The Brief The FDA-approved Wegovy pill is now available for those looking to lose weight. The Wegovy pill was FDA-approved just last month and became available to patients by prescription on Monday.



It was a defining moment in weight-loss management after an FDA-approved Wegovy pill is now available and provides another, more affordable option to help people lose weight.

Big picture view:

The first oral GLP-1 medicine for obesity in the U.S. is now available. Medical professionals are calling it a game changer that could revolutionize the medical weight-loss industry.

"Having it in a pill form, when you get into a daily habit, will probably be really good. I love Wegovy," said patient Ashley Moorman.

"I’m over the moon, super excited for this. This is great news for millions of Americans battling obesity," said Dr. Rita Kathawa.

The Wegovy pill was FDA-approved just last month and became available to patients by prescription on Monday. It provides another option in addition to the Wegovy injection.

"The chemical is semaglutide, that’s the active ingredient, which is the same as the Wegovy and Ozempic injections," Kathawa said. The efficacy is there, the safety is there, and the side effect profile is similar, so this is thrilling."

Dig deeper:

Many believe the weight-loss pill, which is taken daily instead of a weekly injection, removes key hurdles. Depending on insurance coverage, the Wegovy injection can range from as low as zero dollars to more than $1,000.

"For now, it’s $149. The higher dose is $299. If you do have insurance coverage, it could be as low as a $25 co-pay," Kathawa said.