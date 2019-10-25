"We're going to find her;" police and son of missing Southfield woman broadening search

It's been more than a week since Adrienne Quintal went missing near her family's home up north.

Since then, her son Nyk White has been splitting his time between metro Detroit and that home in Honor Michigan looking for his mom.

"The police have been back out and broadened their search areas. They brought out drones, a whole other team of search parties, they recovered the tracks that they had already covered," said White.

White was on his way north to the family cottage on Friday when he video chatted with Fox 2. Earlier in the week during his first conversation with us, he said his mom had been preparing the home for colder temperatures.

"We have a family cottage. She was doing work on the house. She also was just kind of getting ready for hunting and hanging out and enjoying the wildlife," he said.

Quintal was last heard from two Thursdays ago when she made a call to a friend in Warren for help. That friend phoned police, who arrived at the home on Indian Hill Road in Honor. Investigators from Benzie County found her phone, purse, her car, and signs of possible foul play.

While they have interviewed potential witnesses, no one is in custody. The last person she was seen with was her boyfriend, who was later being looked at as a "subject of interest." White was asked about that man in the earlier conversation, who said her boyfriend had come back to the place in Southfield two days before her disappearance.

"He was up there with her. He came home to drop supplies back, we're working on the condo here," he said.

Since then, the 47-year-old Southfield woman's son has been handing out flyers to people near Traverse City. The reward for information leading to her discovery has already doubled to $5,000. Search efforts have also broadened to include metro Detroit as well. A GoFundme has been set up to spread the word and to help increase the reward.

"We've just been going out locally, trying to spread the word to as many people as we can," White said. "We just want the word spread out there we're looking everywhere and we're going to find her."