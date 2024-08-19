Detroit 25-year-old man caught with 12-year-old by police, prosecutor says

article

A 25-year-old Detroit man is being held on a $3 million cash bond after the Oakland County Prosecutors said he was caught with a 12-year-old last week.

Joshua Brown-Hill was arrested early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 15, when an officer on routine patrol spotted him with a 12-year-old in a car parked outside a former elementary school in West Bloomfield Township.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor, the officer came across the two parked in the car and Brown-Hill said he was aware of the victim's age.

"I commend the diligence of the West Bloomfield officer who saw and intervened in this crime," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Those who target children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

McDonald's office said there have been a series of events between Brown-Hill and the victim – starting on June 1 of this year.

Brown-Hill is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) and was ordered held on a $3 million bond – no 10%.

If convicted of 1st Degree CSC, Brown-Hill could face life in prison with a minimum of 25 years. He's due back in court on Aug. 29.