West Bloomfield couple in critical condition after fire breaks out at their home

A West Bloomfield couple is in critical condition after a fire broke out at their home early Saturday morning.

It happened a little after 5:30 a.m. on Red Coat Lane. Firefighters were able to quickly make it into the home and rescue the older couple.

"Unfortunately, we haven't had a chance to talk to them yet. They had emergency care provided to them, still in critical condition."

They found the female on the second floor and the male on the first floor—both were suffering from smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

"We know that origins are somewhere in the basement," said the West Bloomfield fire chief Gregory Flynn.

West Bloomfield fire chief Gregory Flynn says there were working smoke detectors in the home.

"We really want to encourage people when they hear those smoke alarms, get out of the house; often homeowners will attempt to go deeper into the home. That's not what we want, we want you to get out and stay out."

